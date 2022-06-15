Home Theater LG XBOOM launched with 1250W power and promise of “cinema experience”

LG announced last Monday (13), the “LG XBOOM Home Theater LHD687-FC” as a new high-performance sound device for residential use, delivering power of 1250 Watts RMS divided into 4.2 channels, technology capable of providing high-quality sound. quality with a focus primarily on bass reproduction. According to the company, the device also has dual integrated Sub Woofers working together with the main drivers in order to provide “complete entertainment with maximum sound immersion to watch movies and series with the same quality as in cinemas”.

















Design, features and more

Featuring a design similar to other models of the brand, the XBOOM Home Theater LHD687-FC comes in piano black and can be positioned vertically next to the TV or at strategic points in the room. Despite the focus being the chunky hardware, the device also has the Bass Blast function that amplifies the low signals, enhancing the bass. Focusing on sports viewers, the device natively brings the sport mode that reinforces the audio mainly in football matches.

Pairing with other devices is done through Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, allowing you to connect smartphones, tablets and other compatible devices. Other highlights include support for physical media (CD and DVD), FM radio, USB connector and 3.5 mm P2 auxiliary input for headphones. Specifications: connections

Bluetooth 4.0 Aux in (3.5mm / P2) USB Type A HDMI Out Optical Digital In 2 x Microphone Input (P10) Audio & Video RCA Out

price and availability

The Home Theater is available in Brazilian stores costing from BRL 2,399 at KaBum! in cash with a 5% discount or R$ 2,525.26 in up to 10 installments of R$ 252.52 without interest on the credit card.

