“I didn’t want to wait”; Abel Ferreira is informed that the holder of Palmeiras wants to play in Europe

Possibility has already been made very clear by the player himself, who has been important this season to Verdão

O palm trees, in recent years, has managed to assemble a high quality cast, which has worked together fantastically, applying the guidelines passed in the best possible way and raising a series of titles. The team led by Abel Ferreira followed the rhythm this season and continues to be considered a favorite in all competitions.

In order for this level to continue, the directors are looking for more signings, especially in positions desired by the technical committee, which analyzes what has been most lacking behind the scenes. On the other hand, ensuring the permanence of the pieces currently available is another main focus, not least because all this protagonism always draws the attention of European giants.

However, the fight seems to be even with the desire of the players themselves, precisely because of the desire to play in Europe, especially those with a “low” age. One of these cases is currently Gustavo Scarpawhich sees its renewal halted, largely as a result of some possibilities outside the Brazilian scenario.

At the age of 28, the midfielder recently spoke, in an interview with GloboEsporte.com’s “Abre Aspas”, that is considered the right time to leave Brazil:

“There’s no way not to put the quality of life in a European country on the balance. I think about it a lot too. It’s a professional issue and also of… man, having this experience away from the country. I think I’m the right age, you know? I want to live this while I’m young. I didn’t want to wait until 40, 50 years to live in another country. And I don’t know, I wanted to know another culture“stressed “Scarpinha”.

Collecting eight assists (leader in the category within the squad), in addition to six goals in 2022, shirt 14 has 202 games for Verdão and should be a starter again this Thursday (16)when the Palestra Itália team receives Atlético-GO, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, defending the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.