Selena Gomez credit: Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez “felt like a joke” after her Disney stardom as she found it hard to be taken seriously.

The actress and singer, 29, started her career on the children’s TV series ‘Barney and Friends’ before starring in Disney’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ and explains that trying to get more adult roles was “frustrating”.

“I felt like it was really hard for people to take me seriously,” she commented on The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast.

“I slowly fought it and I’m very happy, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?”

One of the first roles that Selena played in her new phase was in the crime drama ‘Spring Breakers’, where she starred alongside another former Disney star, Vanessa Hudgens.

Since then, Selena has had the opportunity to consolidate her acting career through her work on the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

At another point in the interview, the star opened up about another important part of her life: the end of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. She admitted that the breakup helped shape her as a person.

“It allowed me to develop a character that doesn’t tolerate any kind of absurdity or disrespect… I went through a rough breakup, and I was left with questions about my career and life.”

The couple split in 2018, and a few months later, Justin married model Hailey Bieber.

Selena also went through difficult times regarding her health when she was diagnosed with Lupus and had to undergo a kidney transplant.

“After going through everything, I have to be honest, [o drama da vida real] turned out to be really good for me. I’m not sure of everything, but I do know that during those times I was learning a lot about myself,” she concluded.