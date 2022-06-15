‘I love him with all my heart’ · Rolling Stone

Amber Heard opens up about her relationship with Johnny Depp after being accused of defamation against her ex-husband

Amber Heard opened up about his relationship with Johnny Depp after the trial in an interview with Savannah Guthrie of today. During the conversation, the actress revealed that she tried to have a good relationship with her ex-husband and still loves him despite everything.

“I’m not a good victim, I understand. I’m not a nice victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified, I asked the jury to see me as a human and hear my own words. [dele]which is a promise to do that,” he said of the trial with dep.

When asked if she wanted to “cancel” depp with the publication for which she was accused of defamation, heard replied, “Of course not. It wasn’t about him.” Actress continued, “I love him. I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. I could not. No hard feelings or ill will towards him. I know it can be hard to understand or maybe too easy to understand, but if you’ve ever loved someone it must be easy.”

The statements of heard are part of the actress’s first interview after the jury’s decision, which found that she defamed her ex-husband, and must pay US$ 15 million to dep. In another passage, he stated that he understands the court’s decision, but did not think the treatment he received on social media during the trial was fair.

“But even someone who’s sure I deserve all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and say you think on social media I got fair representation. You can’t tell me you think that was fair,” he said.

Check out the full interview: