owner of a Oscar honorary, veteran star Samuel L. Jackson told the Los Angeles Times not worrying about the absence of a statuette won competitively, in a career that already adds up to 50 years on the big screen. According to the actor, he prefers to star in films that make billions of dollars at the box office, such as those produced by marvel studiosthan chasing papers that are bait for the award.

“As crazy as I wanted to be about it, you know, thinking, ‘Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or that and it didn’t happen,’ as soon as I got over that issue, a couple of good years ago, it stopped being a problem for me”said Jackson. “I’ve always had fun going to the Oscars. I’ve always looked forward to winning a gift basket for presenting. I give everything to my relatives; my daughter and wife took some. It’s nice… But other than that, I’m over it.”.

The star continued: “I would never let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My measure of success is my happiness: am I satisfied with what I’m doing? If you make this movie, it will win you an Oscar’. No thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or have fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in his hand.”.

That’s not to say Jackson doesn’t think he’s been wronged by the Academy at some awards show, citing The Sunday Times who should have taken his competitive Oscar for pulp Fiction (1994), in the year he saw Martin Landau awarded for his work in Ed Wood (1994), and that the award voters erred in not nominating him for jungle fever (1991). Still, to the Times, he assured that he prefers to make films “what people want to see so they can get out of themselves”.

“This is the guy I chose to be, and I’m fine with it. I’m satisfied because that’s who I am. I’m the guy who says the lines people see on t-shirts. There are actors who go through a whole career and nobody gets it. quote a line from them in a movie. People will see my movies to see how crazy I will be, or how many times I will say ‘motherfucker’. Anything that makes them sit down and watch it.”concluded Jackson.

Jackson will return to another of these projects in the Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios Secret Invasion. In addition to the star, the cast currently also has Ben Mendelsohnreprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smuldersagain as Maria Hill; Don Cheadle as the War Machine; and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarkewhich will debut in the MCU.

The plot follows that of captain marvel, when Nick Fury discovers the existence of the Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race led by Talos. One of the biggest Marvel Comics events of the last twenty years, Secret Invasion shows the Skrulls infiltrating Earth.

There is still no release date for the series.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.