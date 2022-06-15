“If Vasco’s is smaller…”

One of the greatest characteristics of Brazilian football is the party that twisted do in the stands. With the constant comparison with the Europeans, about the way of watching the matches, the Brazilians defend the “root” way of falling in love with the sport. However, with the process of changing the stages, some fans end up being impacted.

THE the amount of fans in each club is another widely discussed topic. Even with several researches, there is still disagreement with the numbers raised. The fight between Flamengo and Corinthians for the top continues, occupying the vacancy of the clubs with the most fans. in recent survey carried out by Sport Trackthe position of Vasco da Gama It is what most attracts the attention of some internet users.

The survey brought data from the last few years, with an average between them. O Flamengo continues ahead of São Paulo, followed by Corinthians, São Paulo and Palmeiras. Vasco, according to the data presented by the company, was overtaken by the Guild. Despite the recent relegation of the gauchos, the instability experienced at the Carioca Club is a possible explanation for the change.

With that, the list with the 15 biggest fans in the country was as follows: 1st Flamengo; 2nd Corinthians; 3rd São Paulo; 4th Palm trees; 5th Guild; 6th Vasco; 7th Atletico-MG; 8th Saints; 9th International; 10th Cruise; 11th Botafogo; 12th Bahia; 13th Fluminense; 14th Sport; 15th America-MG.