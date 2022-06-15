In Formula 1, Band is already champion and earns millions; see the numbers – Money Times

THE formula 1which for decades was the highlight of Sunday mornings in Globetoday, generates millions in advertising quotas for the band.

According to Notícias da TV, the Band sold BRL 120 million in advertising quotas, exceeding the broadcaster’s expectations for 2022. Six sponsorships have already been closed for the 22 races that will be broadcast this year.

clear, philco and Heineken renewed their sponsorship, and this year the Ipiranga, Santander and Renault.

With the success, other broadcasters put the broadcast of races on their radar, as is the case of SBT, after loss of Libertadores rights, which will return to Globo.

Band holds Formula 1 until 2025

For the next three years, Formula 1 will be on the Band grid, exclusively for the broadcaster, after the renewal of the contract that would end in 2022, announced this Tuesday (14).

In a note, Denis Gavazzi, sports director of Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação, says that Formula 1 is, today, the main sport product of the group and that the partnership sequence is the result of the job well done from last year until now.

“We are delighted to be working with Band for another term and continuing the impressive growth we have witnessed over the past year and can combine their open coverage with the addition of the Claro partnership that allows the most avid fans access to even greater levels of archive and content. original,” says Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1.

