In letter, Conmebol attacks FIFA for Wenger’s declaration and five substitutions rule | international football

CONMEBOL released on Tuesday night excerpts from a letter sent to FIFA, in which it makes two harsh criticisms of the Zurich-based entity. The first topic addressed by the CONMEBOL document is a recent statement by Arsene Wenger, head of FIFA’s Global Football Development department.

– Kylian Mbappé has African roots but graduated in Europe […]. If he had been born in Cameroon, he would not have become the striker he is today. There is Europe and there is the rest of the world. And the rest of the world needs help, if we don’t lose a lot of talent – ​​declared Wenger at a conference of technicians that took place in Germany two weeks ago.

1 of 2 Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, and Giani Infantino, president of FIFA: entities are on a collision course — Photo: Getty Images Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, and Giani Infantino, president of FIFA: entities are on a collision course – Photo: Getty Images

At Conmebol, the declaration was taken as a discriminatory gesture. In the statement published on its website, the association said that Wenger, a Frenchman, a former manager of Arsenal in England, “reveals unusual ignorance about the valuable contribution of African players to world football, especially European football”.

– Like the Africans, we South Americans know this type of attitude very well and first hand, which is based on the belief that the world begins and ends in Europe. The talent, the spirit of sacrifice and the desire to overcome the African and South American players must be valued and respected – says an excerpt from the letter from CONMEBOL to FIFA.

2 of 2 FIFA and IFAB released the inclusion of the five substitutions permanently in football — Photo: Getty Images FIFA and IFAB released the inclusion of the five substitutions permanently in football – Photo: Getty Images

The second issue to be criticized by Conmebol was the fact that the Ifab have approved a rule change to allow five substitutions in official games “without a consultation process that would have enriched the debate”.

Always according to Conmebol, neither the confederation nor its ten affiliated associations were consulted on the matter. Conmebol itself already adopts the five-replacement rule in its club tournaments (such as the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana). The confederation complains about the lack of debate about transforming a temporary rule into something permanent.