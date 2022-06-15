Incredible peak waves can emerge from the sea like eruptions of water

mechanics

06/15/2022

The peak wave looks more like a “water eruption,” which emerges when small waves intersect and interact constructively.

[Imagem: University of Oxford]

super waves

Wandering waves, or traveling waves, have yielded stories for centuries, with sailors swearing they saw monstrous waves rippling across the sea without any storm.

Only very recently have these superwaves left folklore and been incorporated into scientific knowledge. Even so, as they are rare events, there are few recorded cases and, consequently, all we have are hypotheses about their formation mechanisms.

But it looks like there could be much weirder and much taller waves in the oceans – a wandering wave characterized by being at least twice the height of the average waves in a given area.

In a new laboratory experiment on the breaking of ocean waves, researchers have shown that the breaking behavior of so-called “peak waves” is quite different from long-established theories of the breaking of traveling waves.

And, because they do not obey the models built on these theories, these peak waves can reach much higher heights than expected, in addition to being produced suddenly, almost like an explosion of water.

The profile of a peak wave (left) is totally different from a normal wave (right) and can be created by very light cross ripples.

[Imagem: M. L. McAllister et al. – 10.1017/jfm.2021.1023]

break of the waves

Waves break when they become so steep that the crest is no longer stable. This leads to a disruption of movement and loss of energy. As a result, the height of the wave is limited by the breaking process.

Now, researchers from the UK and the Netherlands have performed the first simulation in an ocean tank of how waves break in three dimensions, using a round tank. Until then, all experiments had been carried out in long tanks, which only allow the study of the wave breaking process in two dimensions.

Using the circular tank allowed yet another novelty: the study of an axisymmetric wave – with axis symmetry – three-dimensional. These waves, better known as spike waves, are similar to those formed when a drop of water falls on a surface of still water, rising to a peak.

The difference is that the generation process is very different: The peak waves that the researchers wanted to study are typically generated by the wind, in a process in which countless waves, coming from all directions, interact constructively, adding up to form a very high wave. larger.

The wave tank experiments demonstrated that the breaking behavior of an axisymmetric wave is very different from the wave breaking associated with traveling waves.

The formation of the water jet is almost explosive.

[Imagem: M. L. McAllister et al. – 10.1017/jfm.2021.1023]

Peak wave break

As the waves formed and pooled in the tank, a large vertical jet of water erupted from the crest of the wave, which rose and soon went into free fall, crashing into the surface of the water below.

Unlike traveling waves, the height of the peak wave crest was not restricted by the onset of the break, but by the stability of the vertical jet that rose from the surface of the tank.

“This study has revealed the fundamental mechanisms by which cross-waves and highly directed scattering waves can become much larger than other waves, accelerating upward much faster than gravity for a short time,” said Professor Mark McAllister, from the University of Oxford.

The wave generated, almost a thousand times larger than previous experiments, has significant implications for maritime safety.

“The peak wave is an idealized example of a type of behavior that makes so-called cross seas, where wave systems travel in different directions, so dangerous for ships and structures in the open sea,” explained Professor Ton van den Bremer of the Delft University of Technology.

