Infinix Note 12 G96 released on AliExpress with AMOLED screen and promotional price

Recently announced with a flashy design and good specifications, the new Infinix Note 12 G96 can now be purchased at a special price on AliExpress. The smartphone features AMOLED display, long battery life and support for fast charging. In addition, the 50 MP rear camera also stands out for delivering good photos. Do you want to know more about the smartphone and take advantage of the launch promotion? Then come with us!

















design and screen

The Infinix Note 12 G96 is a smartphone that brings a design language that manages to catch the attention of any consumer looking for an intermediary. That’s because its two-tone rear offers an air of elegance. The front has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display to ensure more vivid colors and deep blacks. The panel also has FHD+ resolution, while the central hole holds the front camera. The smartphone is thin and only 7.8 mm thick, and it is available in three colors: blue, white and black. For those who enjoy a good sound experience, the Infinix Note 12 G96 also brings DTS-certified stereo sound.

The rear module of the Infinix Note 12 G96 has three cameras, the main one featuring a 50 MP sensor with professional-grade night mode. In addition, the other sensors help with the depth effect and laser autofocus. For selfies, the user can still count on 16 MP inside the centralized hole, and the manufacturer promises photos with good quality and wide vision.

Technical specifications

Known for being one of the first smartphones in the world to use the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, the new Infinix Note 12 G96 also features a graphene-based cooling system. In addition, the smartphone is sold in versions with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also supports memory expansion with a MicroSD card and it goes up to 13 GB with virtual RAM, in addition to having a P2 port for headphones and a linear vibration engine. It powers the entire set, the 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the XOS 10.6 interface.

Infinix Note 12 G96

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.6) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, USB-C and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

Dimensions: 164.5 x 76.8 x 7.8 millimeters

