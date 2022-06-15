Infinix Note 12 G96 released on AliExpress with AMOLED screen and promotional price

Recently announced with a flashy design and good specifications, the new Infinix Note 12 G96 can now be purchased at a special price on AliExpress.
The smartphone features AMOLED display, long battery life and support for fast charging. In addition, the 50 MP rear camera also stands out for delivering good photos.
Do you want to know more about the smartphone and take advantage of the launch promotion? Then come with us!
design and screen
The Infinix Note 12 G96 is a smartphone that brings a design language that manages to catch the attention of any consumer looking for an intermediary. That’s because its two-tone rear offers an air of elegance.
The front has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display to ensure more vivid colors and deep blacks. The panel also has FHD+ resolution, while the central hole holds the front camera.
The smartphone is thin and only 7.8 mm thick, and it is available in three colors: blue, white and black.
For those who enjoy a good sound experience, the Infinix Note 12 G96 also brings DTS-certified stereo sound.
cameras
The rear module of the Infinix Note 12 G96 has three cameras, the main one featuring a 50 MP sensor with professional-grade night mode. In addition, the other sensors help with the depth effect and laser autofocus.
For selfies, the user can still count on 16 MP inside the centralized hole, and the manufacturer promises photos with good quality and wide vision.
Technical specifications
Known for being one of the first smartphones in the world to use the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, the new Infinix Note 12 G96 also features a graphene-based cooling system.
In addition, the smartphone is sold in versions with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.
The smartphone also supports memory expansion with a MicroSD card and it goes up to 13 GB with virtual RAM, in addition to having a P2 port for headphones and a linear vibration engine.
It powers the entire set, the 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the XOS 10.6 interface.
Infinix Note 12 G96
- 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G96 Platform
- ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.6)
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Auxiliary lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, USB-C and fingerprint reader on the side
- 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- Dimensions: 164.5 x 76.8 x 7.8 millimeters
Where to buy?
If you liked the Infinix Note 12 G96 and you want to buy the smartphone at a discount, you can already find it at a special price on AliExpress, with a discount of US$ 10 using the coupon INFINIX12.
According to the manufacturer, the official price is US$399.8 (~R$1,958), but at launch this value drops to US$199.9 (~R$979).
- Using the INFINIX12 coupon the price drops to US$ 189.9 (~R$ 925)
The first 50 buyers still get the X20 wireless headphones as a gift.
