Influencer Maiára Quiderolly denies being pregnant with player Jô

After the LeoDias column reported this Tuesday (14/6) that the football player Jô had gotten his lover, Maiára Quiderolly, pregnant, the digital influencer denied that her pregnancy is the result of a relationship with the striker.
Sought by the column, the influencer exposed that the former Corinthians striker is not the father of her child and that she is not his lover either. Also according to Maiára Quiderolly, the father of the child she is expecting is an ex-boyfriend who lives in South Africa.
The life of striker Jô undergoes another major turnaround after he was spotted at a pagode event last Tuesday (7/6) while his then team, Corinthians, lost a match for the Brazilian Championship. Jô ended up terminating his contract with the club, however, that was not all that changed in his life.
Party, disappearance and end
At the end of 2021, after the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, Jô disappeared for three days while enjoying, leaving his wife worried. After the disappearance, the attacker reappeared and said, at the time, he was sorry. Furthermore, the player also indicated that he would be single.
“I, Jô, made a mistake with my family once again! I let down the woman who always helped me up at the worst times of my life. That’s why I ask that you don’t attack her, but me who I’m a sucker for letting myself go (…) I’m going to follow my life in my own way, only now alone”, said the attacker in a note later deleted from social networks.
