”Information I have”; Jorge Jesus asks Flamengo’s owner and backstage are exposed by Zinho

O Flamengo is going through an extremely delicate moment, bordering the relegation zone and needing to show an immediate reaction against Cuiabá, precisely to give more morale to coach Dorival Júnior, who debuted with a defeat against Internacional. The team has not been able to be effective, but hopes that with some changes planned, it will return to its glory days.

Along with that, managers hope some one-off signings can be made in the next transfer window, precisely to add even more value to the cast, which is considered one of the best in Brazil. Names like Vidal and Montiel, for example, are currently the most talked about, but other news may arrive in Gávea.

If the expectation is positive about reinforcements, the board of Mais Querido takes care precisely to not lose players, who are still in the sights of European clubs. One of the “targets” is Bruno Henriquewhich would have been a special request from Jorge Jesus in Fenerbahcefrom Turkey, precisely for having the coach’s confidence since the time he was on Brazilian soil.

The possibility, however, was detailed by Zinhoformer Disney Channels player and commentator: “Information that doesn’t have a proposal from Fenerbahce, doesn’t have it for the player. If he arrives at the game, Bruno Henrique misses the pass, misses the goal, then the fan will want to put it into the player’s account if he is playing well or badly. Bruno Henrique didn’t ask to leave, don’t deny itidled with no one from outside, received no proposal. Don’t have it (soft-bodied)”said, adding:

”The information I have is that Fenerbahçe has no money. Wanting Jorge Jesus wants it, but he doesn’t have the money”, concluded, during the “ESPN FC” last Tuesday (14). It is worth remembering that the striker was one of the most important pieces in the 2019 titles, being valued until today, so much so that he has a contract until December 2023 and a termination penalty of 35 million euros (R$ 186 million).