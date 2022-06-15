Instagram bug repeats Stories multiple times; What’s happening?

who opened the Instagram at the beginning of this wednesday, 15, ended up coming across a bug in the function “stories“. Some users, however, report that the problem started yesterday afternoon, however, it reached more people this morning.

Basically, social media presents a failure that repeats the Stories already seen. In this way, when trying to view new posts, the user needs to go through all the previous content until reaching the one of interest.

global crash

Looking at the reports on social networks, everything indicates that the problem is global, as complaints from people in other languages, such as Spanish and English, have been identified.

Check out some of these reports collected from Twitter below:

What does Instagram say?

About what happened, Instagram reported that it has already identified the error and that it is working on solving it. However, the company has not yet set an estimate of when the issue will be resolved.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” she said in a statement.