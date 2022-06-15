Instagram has a bug and repeats Stories several times

THE Stories function on Instagram is having a bug this Wednesday (15th). Users of the social network claim that the problem started yesterday afternoon, when Instagram started to repeat the stories already seen.

So, when viewing new posts, users need to skip all previously viewed stories. Apparently, the flaw is global, as complaints have also emerged in other languages ​​on Twitter, including English and Spanish.

In a statement, Instagram confirmed to the The Verge who is already working on fixing the bug. “We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Despite being aware of the issue, Instagram has not provided an estimate of when the bug will be fixed. According to Downdetector, the peak of complaints involving Instagram Stories occurred around 2 pm yesterday, with the problem starting around 7 am.

With the various complaints from users, the subject became a trend on Twitter. Check out some posts involving the problem.

