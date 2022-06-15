Intel launches Arc A380 graphics card for $153 first in China

GPU should reach other markets between June and September 2022

THE Intel officially launched, this Wednesday (15), its first video card for desktops. THE Intel Arc A380 is based on the Xe High Performance Graphics architecture, Xe-HPGand debuts only on Chinese market today, for a price of approx. $153. The model is part of brand entry linethe series Intel Arc A3and should reach other markets during this winter, that is, between the end of June and the end of September.

The specifications of Intel Arc A380 count on 6 GB GDDR6 RAM and a 6nm manufacturing process. The model features 8 Xe Cores, and 1024 FP32 Cores. The TDP is 75W and the base clock is 2000 MHz by default.

As per the brand announcement, the GPU supports features such as DirectX 12 Ultimate, ray tracing hardware accelerated as well as HEVC and H.264 encoding and decoding. There is still a good interaction with the CPUs through the technology Intel’s Deep Linkwhich combines CPU and GPU capabilities to deliver better performances.

indicated segment

Intel introduced the Intel Arc A380 indicating that the model should deliver to users a good performance in popular titles, that is, above 60 frames at 1080p in games like League of Legends, moonlight blade, Naraka: Bladepoint and PUBG.

The chart below, provided by Intelpoints to an average of 78 frames in PUBG, 100 in World of Warcraft: Shadowland, 101 in Overwatch, 124 in Counter-Strike, and 180 in LoL, for example, in 1080p resolution. This may vary depending on the hardware available to each user.

THE Intel still claims that the A380 has a performance up to 25% higher than the video cards of the same segment available on the market.

Check the full specs of the Intel Arc A380

GPU Specifications

Memories Specifications

General features

design

Resources

extras

