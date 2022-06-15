Inter does not stop at Dourado and another holder of Mano Menezes can be sold; arabic football could be fate

Internacional is expected to have several changes in the squad in the coming weeks. If some arrivals should happen (the Club is thinking of hiring at least one defensive midfielder and a striker to fill gaps), Colorado will also have departures, following a renewal process promised by President Alessandro Barcellos. And who pulls the line is Rodrigo Dourado.

The shirt 13, criticized by the Inter fans, will be the new reinforcement of Atlético San Luís, from Mexico. THE The foreign team is coached by the Brazilian André Jardine, who already knows the player and approved his hiring. But the negotiations involving the midfield sector of the Clube do Povo do not stop there and another holder may end up leaving.

According to information on the portal ‘Color Magazine’, Edenilson, who was out of the game against Flamengo due to suspension, can also leave Beira-Rio. The midfielder, whose name is on a list of players who would be at the end of a cycle, according to the opinion of part of the fans, could be negotiated with teams from the Arab world.

The website also shows that there is no official proposal for shirt 8, but there are already surveys, including from other markets. Edenilson was in the sights of Atlético-MG at the beginning of the season, but the negotiations ended up not advancing at that moment. In the season, the player has three goals and two assists in 28 games played.