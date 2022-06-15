Inter forwards the sale of Rodrigo Dourado to the Mexican club

Internacional is close to concluding the sale of Rodrigo Dourado to San Luís, from Mexico. The gaucho club settles the final details of the negotiation of the 27-year-old midfielder.

This season, Dourado played 20 games, scored three goals and provided one assist. He is the longest-serving player in the squad today, defending Inter’s first team regularly since 2015, with his debut taking place in 2012.

According to the UOL Sport, the negotiation is close to completion, leaving only bureaucratic details in the agreement. Dourado has been used frequently by Mano Menezes, but his bond only lasts until the end of the year, which facilitates the transaction at this time.

According to the report, the deal moves US$500,000 (R$2.5 million at the current price), and Colorado keeps 30% of the athlete’s economic rights to be negotiated in a future sale. Dourado should travel to Mexico this week.

In addition, the scorer is constantly charged by the crowd, which does not agree with his lineup.

At San Luís, Dourado arrives with the approval of coach André Jardine, who will lead him if the negotiation has a happy ending.

For the position, Colorado is full of alternatives. Gabriel is currently a starter, but he has Johnny, Liziero, Bruno Gomes, Matheus Dias, and everyone can play centrally in midfield.