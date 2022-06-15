Inter lineup: Wanderson trains, but Renê becomes embezzled and Dourado is doubtful | International

Inter won another embezzlement for Wednesday’s match against Goiás. The left-back had a muscle injury in his left thigh and will be out for two weeks. Rodrigo Dourado is still a doubt, but Wanderson is free and travels with the delegation to Goiânia.

The steering wheel presented discomfort in the right thigh. It will still be evaluated by the medical department to know whether or not to travel with the group. Wanderson, who had sprains in his right ankle and knee, is recovered and participated in the activity normally on Tuesday morning.

Renê will also be out of the first game of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. The clash against Colo-Colo is scheduled for June 28. Without shirt 33, Moisés will receive an opportunity among the holders. If Dourado is also vetoed, Johnny emerges as the favorite for the post.

read more

+ See how Inter’s business is doing

1 of 2 Renê, Inter left-back — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional Renê, Inter left-back — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

Mano’s casualty list still includes Carlos de Pena and Taison. The pair took their third yellow card in a 3-1 win over Flamengo on Saturday. In the Uruguayan’s vacancy, enters Edenilson, who returns from suspension. The former captain is a reserve and does not affect the lineup.

The likely Inter have Daniel; Busts, Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Johnny, Edenilson and Alan Patrick; David and Wanderson.

Inter travels to Goiânia this Tuesday afternoon. The match with Goiás, valid for the 12th round of the Brasileirão, will be played at 8:30 pm on Wednesday at Serrinha. Colorado is in fourth place with 18 points, while Esmeraldino appears in 14th with 14. Palmeiras leads with 22.

2 of 2 Wanderson participates in Inter training — Photo: Tomás Hammes Wanderson participates in Inter training – Photo: Tomás Hammes

🎧 Listen to the ge Inter podcast 🎧