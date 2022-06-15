Internacional offers BRL 20 million for Méndez

Internacional offered around US$4 million (R$20 million) for the signing of Bruno Méndez, according to journalist Leonardo Meneghetti. The defender is on loan to Colorado by Corinthians until the end of June.

Trending: Thauan Lara causes a headache and Inter cannot renew the contract

The direction decided to improve the proposal to reach an agreement with Timão, which was dissatisfied with the values ​​presented previously. Internacional’s first offer was with installments in 24 installments, which was taken out of consideration by Corinthians.

Colorado made the offer and is awaiting a response from Alvinegro. In the proposal, Internacional reduced the amount of installments and should keep 40% or 50% of Bruno Méndez’s pass.

Trending: Numbers prove Inter’s offensive and defensive efficiency in the Brasileirão

Clube do Povo is making efforts to continue with the Uruguayan and has until June 30 to reach an agreement with Corinthians. The expectation is that the direction is successful in hiring and the athlete remains in Beira-Rio.

Trending: Will Wesley Moraes be fired from Inter? Club studies!

Bruno Méndez is one of the holders of coach Mano Menezes, but he stopped being used to not exceed the limit of games in the Brasileirão (so he can play for another club in the same competition).

Internacional got cash to fight for Méndez

The destination of the money received from the sale of Rodrigo Dourado to San Luis, from Mexico, has already been traced. The amount will be used to complete the purchase of Bruno Méndez, whose loan contract expires at the end of June.

Trending: Thauan Lara causes a headache and Inter cannot renew the contract

The information gathered by Portal do Colorado shows that the end of the soap opera between the Uruguayan defender and Colorado is close to occurring. The negotiation has been on the agenda for about two months and has not yet been defined due to the demands of Corinthians,