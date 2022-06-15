iPhone 12 has up to 51% discount on cashback offer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

The iPhone 12 is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a powerful Apple cell phone at a slightly less expensive price. Despite not being the latest, it is a smartphone with high processing power and great cameras. And today, you can buy the iPhone 12 64GB or its 128GB version over 50% off. Find out in the next few lines how to take advantage of this cashback offer.

iPhone 12 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Initially, the 64 and 128 GB versions of the iPhone 12 cost, respectively, R$7,999 and R$8,499. But in this offer, you can already buy the 64 GB model for R$ 4,219, and the 128 GB model for R$ 4,399. Furthermore, a 4% cashback is offered by Zoom for purchases on Amazon, and with it, the discount gets even better and the cell phones end up costing:

👉 iPhone 12 64GB for BRL 4,050 in cash with BRL 169 cashback

👉 iPhone 12 128 GB for R$ 4,223 in cash with cashback of R$ 176

And of course, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you still get free shipping. However, it is good to be careful when buying. Because, as I mentioned, the “extra discount” of the cashback depends on Zoom. Then, make sure you are logged into your Zoom account before entering the product page, and purchase with a redirect link through the platform (like the ones above).

🔍 If you still have any questions, check out our post on how Zoom cashback works.

🛍️ And do you have offers for other products?

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

What if after buying your iPhone 12, you also need AirPods headphones, a MagSafe, or even something else entirely? In that case, you can find more interesting offers in our Telegram and WhatsApp groups. In addition, those who participate in them receive the best promotions much faster. — this one, for example, was already in the groups early in the afternoon.

📱 Why buy iPhone 12?

iPhone 12 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

But, maybe you’re still not sure if the iPhone 12 is for you, or if it’s still worth buying one after the launch of the iPhone 13. In that case, we’ll talk a little about it in the next few lines, and also compare it with his successor.

Starting with performance, this model brings the A14 Bionic, which naturally loses a little to the latest chip, but analyzes indicate that there have been no massive improvements in the latest line. And as Darlan commented in the iPhone 12 review, he should run whatever you want, without difficulties. Its battery has a good autonomy, but it should be less than 2h30 away from the socket in relation to the successor.

Now, if you like Apple because of the cameras, you shouldn’t feel much difference. Especially because the improvements in this sense tend to focus on the more expensive models, Pro and Pro Max. So, at most, you will notice the absence of Cinema Mode, which allows you to play around with focus on footage. Besides that, iPhone 12 photo set is accurate and it has significant advances from the iPhone 11 onwards, especially in night shots.

As for the design, here it is lighter and thinner, a plus point for usability, and the security brought by IP68 protection and Ceramic Shield remains. And apart from the brightness, the screen has not changed in the successor, which keeps the OLED present in the iPhone 12. Thus, this smartphone brings a streaming and gaming experience with vivid colors, deep blacks and good viewing angles and contrast.

In other words, as Ana commented when comparing the two devices, “the iPhone 13 could easily be an “iPhone 12s”, without really exciting news.” So the question is: do you prefer the news, or save? If it’s the second answer, take advantage of this cashback offer and buy your iPhone 12 64GB or the 128GB version with more than 50% off!

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.