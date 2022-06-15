‘It tastes the same, we won’t miss the Big Mac’, say Russians

What used to be McDonald’s restaurant chain in Russia opened its doors in Moscow with Russian owner and with the new name “Vkusno & Tochka”, which translates as “Tasty & Full Stop”. Two days after the opening, the queues and the festive atmosphere continue, as the country fights battles with Ukraine, which increases its isolation from the world.

McDonald’s closed its restaurants in Russia on March 14 and said in mid-May that it had decided to leave the Russian market. But on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, life goes on and so do hamburgers.

The golden arches are gone and hamburgers are now more political than ever. The rebranding venture is seen as proof that Russia can become more self-sufficient and resist Western sanctions. Oleg grabs his lunch with a serious look on his face and confirms: “Everything tastes the same, we won’t miss the Big Mac”, decrees the consumer.

Dmitri also enjoys his sandwich. “It’s the same, only with Russian products,” he notes. He waited in a significantly shorter line than the thousands of people who packed McDonald’s original opening in 1990, during the Soviet era, in the exact same restaurant. And 32 years later, the meat between two loaves of bread is in the news again.

Diner under Russian ownership opened this Sunday (12) for the first time Image: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP

Two subway workers, fans of the old brand, give their approval at the next table. Geopolitics has shaken the country, but the flavors remain.

It went bad with Coca-Cola

“Coca-Cola is different, but there’s really no change in the hamburger,” says Serguei, a teenager who dressed especially for the occasion. This is a light version of the drink, but a change in the proportions of the ingredients seems to have altered the flavor of the famous soda.

Drinks can indeed be a problem in the short term. The company is looking for new soft drink suppliers such as Coca-Cola, which has said it would suspend its business in Russia.

In total, 15 outlets under the new name opened in and around Moscow on Sunday. Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & Tochka, says the company plans to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June, and 850 by the end of summer.

McDonald’s Russia Substitute Menu Reminiscent of the Old Image: Mos.ru/Creative Commons

Employees were out of work for three months. Alexander Govor, the chain’s new owner, says the corporation asked him, first of all, to keep people employed. “That’s what I’m going to do,” he adds. “Our goal is for our customers not to notice a difference in quality or atmosphere,” Paroev said at a packed press conference at the restaurant last Sunday.

The new Russian network has promised prices would remain “affordable”, but does not rule out small increases in the short term.

“Give us back the Big Mac”

Moments after the press conference ended, a young man burst out on camera with a sign reading “Give us back the Big Mac.” He was quickly escorted by the restaurant staff as he shouted “It’s urgent!”. In other words, in politics, not even hamburgers are indisputable.

One of the Vkusno & Tochka restaurants, the new Russian McDonald’s Image: Creative Commons

But beyond these little incidents, the atmosphere feels festive every day. “It’s fun to be back in a renovated place like the new McDonald’s, which is actually still the same, just without the usual color palette. It’s fun to see the reaction of people taking photos and videos, calling friends and telling what see,” says Vika, who came with her seven-year-old daughter.

She believes that “there is no improvement in the menu, on the contrary, the range of choice is small, although the taste has not changed”. Will she return to the new Russian network? “Of course! This is true love, harmful but tasty,” she replies wryly. Outside, people are still waiting in line.