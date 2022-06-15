It’s come to an end! Dani Alves confirms Barça departure and indicates destination

The second pass of Daniel Alves for Barcelona reached the final. On social media, the right-back announced his departure from the club.. The Brazilian arrived at Barça at the end of 2021 to reinforce the team at a difficult time of the season. But he was hired for a short contract, until the end of June 2022. Club and player decided not to extend the contract.

“Now it’s time for our farewell. More than eight years have been dedicated to this club, to these colors, to this house. But like everything in life, the years pass, the paths deviate, and the stories are written by some different places. They tried to say goodbye to me but they couldn’t (laughs), but you can imagine how resilient and resilient I am. It took many years before football and life decided to give me the opportunity to come back to say goodbye”, said the player.

Also through social media, the right-back indicated that he is close to hitting another club. The player does not hide his desire to compete in the Qatar World Cup.

“I close a very beautiful cycle and another even more challenging one opens”, wrote the right-back.

Exit was related to the World Cup

According to the Spanish newspaper At, right-back Daniel Alves spoke with coach Xavi Hernández before deciding to leave Barcelona. The coach told the Brazilian that he would not have many minutes on the field and that this could jeopardize the full-back’s participation in this year’s World Cup. Therefore, to prevent this from happening, Dani Alves chose to end his second spell in Catalunya.