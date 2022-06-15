iupp offers 15 points per real when buying the Samsung Galaxy S21

If you don’t already have the Galaxy S21 FE and were planning to buy one, this could be your chance! Samsung and iupp are offering their customers 15 points per dollar spent on purchase of the Galaxy S21 FE 128G.

Punctuation

Customers earn 15 points per dollar spent on the following models:

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB 5G – 6GB RAM Screen 6.4″ Cam. Triple + Selfie 32MP

Available colors are: violet, green, white and black.

How to Access the Promotion

Click here to access the iupp page Login to your account. Choose your preferred model. Make the payment.

Promotion Details

The campaign is valid until June 19th, or while stocks last.

Although the 15 points per dollar will not appear on the product (only 1 point per dollar will appear), rest assured that you will receive the points according to the promotion rules.

Offers are valid for purchases made entirely by card.

Credit for points obtained when purchasing from the mall: up to 40 days after confirmation of purchase.

this campaign is exclusively for products sold and delivered by Magalu .

. There is no purchase limit per CPF.

Here you can read the full regulation on the iupp page.

Example of Accumulating Points

With the purchase of the product below it is possible to accumulate 44,970 iupp points.

If we assume the value of one thousand iupp points equal to R$ 42, the accumulated points are equivalent to R$ 1,888, representing a discount of approximately 63% in the value of the device.

Invoice Credit

iupp allows customers to convert points into credits on their credit card bills. But will it pay off?

As you can see here, iupp pays BRL 20 reais for every 1,000 points. Therefore, 44 thousand points would be worth R$ 880, which is well below the R$ 1,888 that can be obtained by selling miles in an airline program, assuming the thousand is equal to R$ 21 in this case.

Take note

Surely this is one of the best promotions in recent times to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

As we always point out, 15 points accumulated in iupp can become up to 30 points per real in an air program with a 100% transfer bonus.

Obviously, it is important to compare the price of the device with other retailers before making any purchases.

What did you think of this iupp promotion with Samsung for points accumulation?

To know more

In this link you can check other promotions to accumulate points that we have recently published on our website.

How about following us on Instagram so you don’t miss our lives and also follow us on our channel on telegram?

Pontos pra Voar may eventually receive commissions on purchases made through some of the links and banners available on our website, without this having any impact on the final price of the product or service purchased by you.

When we publish sponsored articles, these are clearly identified throughout the text. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Share with the friends: