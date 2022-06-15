Jô denies paternity in influencer’s pregnancy and says he is outraged







jô left Corinthians after being seen in a pagoda during the club’s game (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians) Photo: Launch!

the attacker Jô, currently without a club after leaving Corinthianssaid to THROW! who is outraged by the news, published on the “Metrópoles” portal, that he would be the father of the baby of digital influencer Maiára Quiderolly. She is also named in the publication as the athlete’s lover.

According to the player, the news “has no basis in truth” and would be an attempt to promote “people” over his visit to the pagoda in the last weekduring a Corinthians game, a matter that culminated in his departure from the club.

“I’m outraged. There’s no point in that. These people are trying to take advantage of the situation that happened last week to promote themselves. There’s no basis for truth in what’s being broadcast,” Jô told THROW!through its press office.

Last week, influencer Maiára Quiderolly, who has 66,000 followers, announced her pregnancy through Instagram. The publication of “Metropolises” highlighted that the information would have been confirmed with sources close to the athlete, who denied the version.

Maiára Quiderolly shares her routine on social media (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Photo: Launch!

HISTORY OF CONTROVERSY

The striker has had his name involved in controversies off the field in recent months. In addition to going to the pagoda, the player was seen on the news after a ‘disappearance’ at the end of 2021. On the occasion, Jô posted a message apologizing to his wife, but the publication was then deleted.

Revealed by Corinthians, the 35-year-old forward defended the Brazilian national team in the 2014 World Cup and played for English clubs Manchester City and Everton. The striker also had stints in football in China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Japan. In Brazil, he also defended Internacional and Atlético-MG, where he lifted the Libertadores Cup in 2013.