Judge authorizes hospital to turn off devices for boy in coma for two months and mother rebels

A judge has ruled that treatment in England for a boy who is in a coma after suffering a brain injury be stopped.

Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend-on-Sea on April 7.

Archie Battersbee, age 12 – Family Archive

Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in the British capital, where the boy is hospitalized, told the court it was “highly likely” that Archie has “brain death” and requested authorization to turn off the devices.

Hollie Dance, the boy’s mother, said she was “devastated” and that the family planned to file a court appeal for Archie’s treatment to continue.

The 12-year-old boy suffered brain injuries at his home. His mother says she believes her son took part in an online challenge that knocked him unconscious more than two months ago.

Archie with Mom – Family Archive

Hollie and Archie’s father, Paul Battersbee, are being supported by the Christian Legal Center in their bid to get the devices to be kept in working order.

During a three-day hearing last week, experts said clinical tests showed no “discernible” brain activity.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot then said she gave “permission to medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to stop mechanically ventilating Archie Battersbee”.

Boy is in a coma – Family Archive

Mother criticizes court decision

In a statement released after Judge Arbuthnot’s ruling, Archie’s mother said she was “devastated and extremely disappointed with the decision after weeks of fighting a legal battle, when my desire was to be at my son’s bedside.”

“Basing that decision on an MRI test and establishing that he is ‘probably’ dead is not enough. This is believed to be the first time anyone has been declared ‘probably’ dead based on an MRI test.”

She said she felt “disgusted” that the hospital and judge had not taken the family’s wishes into account and added that she doesn’t believe “Archie has had enough time.”

“His heart is still beating, he held my hand and as a mother I know he is still there,” she said.

“Until it’s God’s will, I won’t let him go. I’ve heard of miracles where people are brain dead and come back to life.” “We intend to file an appeal and we will not give up on Archie.”

