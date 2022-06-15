Justice condemns Globo to pay R$ 1 million to journalist for sexism

Former presenter of Globo Esporte Minas Carina Pereira says she suffered moral harassment; decision is still appealable

THE Globe was ordered to pay more than R$ 1 million in a lawsuit filed by journalist Carina Pereira do Carmo, a former presenter of Globo Esporte Minas Gerais. The portal on the small screen released on Monday (June 13, 2022) excerpts from the court decision.

According to the portal, the substitute labor judge Marcel Luiz Campos Rodrigues considered that the former employee was the victim of “gender-discriminatory behavior” practiced by the chief at the time, whose name was not disclosed.

The magistrate partially complied with the request of the journalist’s lawyers. he condemned the Globe to pay R$ 1 million, in addition to R$ 20,000 for legal fees. There is still recourse.

In the action, Carina Pereira asked for the payment of overtime, night shift, holidays, allowance and profit sharing. She also complained of hoarding duties.

Rodrigues ordered the broadcaster to pay the journalist:

monthly additional of 40% on the salary, as of November 1, 2017, according to parameters and reflexes established in the reasoning;

overtime in excess of the 5th daily and 25th weekly, (or the higher additional, in the term of the collective rule already attached to the records) and 100% additional for days worked on holidays, according to parameters and reflexes established in the reasoning;

1 extra hour due to the irregular concession of the intraday break, plus the conventional additional and, in the legal absence, until November 10, 2017, with parameters and reflexes contained in the reasoning;

35 extra minutes, plus the additional 50%, without reflexes, given the declared nature of indemnification, as of November 11, 2017, with parameters contained in the reasoning;

15 extra minutes per day of effective service until November 10, 2017, for not granting the break provided for in article 384 of the CLT, with parameters and reflexes contained in the reasoning;

night shift, for the hours of work undertaken from 10 pm to 5 am, with parameters and reflexes contained in the reasoning;

fine provided for in the third paragraphs of the tenth clauses of the CCTs of the category;

indemnity for moral damages, arbitrated in R$ 50,000.00;

conventional fines.

According to on the small screenthe broadcaster told the Court to adopt “policies to prevent and repress the practice of discriminatory acts”, as a Sport Diversity Committee. Rodrigues declared in the sentence that the measure is “necessary and commendable”.

Then the judge criticized the Globe for the case of discrimination within its premises: “The mission will not be accomplished if, in the absence of its audience, behind the scenes, studios, newsrooms and reports, the Defendant [Globo] not guaranteeing, in fact, to its employees, protection against offensive and discriminatory acts, which violate values ​​so prestigious in its ‘compliance’ manuals and policies to promote diversity, as pointed out in the defense”.

“The importance of creating and maintaining a ‘compliance’ area, with competence to investigate offensive, illegal behavior, is reduced to a minimum when judicial unions regarding the internal procedure adopted are denied”said.

Carina Pereira celebrated the court decision on social media. “I am very happy to have been heard. That for me was very important”declared.

Watch (39s):

She introduced the Globe Sports for 2 years. he left the TV Globo Minas on January 4, 2021.

O Power 360 contacted the advice of the Rede Globobut received no response until the publication of this report.