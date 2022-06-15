Juventus makes ‘deal of the year’ and agrees Pogba’s return for free

French midfielder was free on the market after leaving Manchester United and signed for free for 4 seasons with Juve

After failing to renew his Manchester United contract and leaving Old Traffordthe sock Paul Pogba got your return to Juventus. Free on the market, the Frenchman signed a contract valid for four seasons with the Italian club – and for free -, according to the ESPN.

This will be Pogba’s second visit to Turin, and once again he will arrive at the club free of charge, as in 2012, when he left United for the first time. In the first passage, he won the fourth championship of the Italian Championship and the bi da Coppa Italia. He will also meet the coach Massimiliano Allegri.

THE ESPN also found out that Pogba’s interest in returning to Italian football had been going back to last month, when he had the opportunity to transfer to Manchester City, but he himself refused. O Paris Saint-Germain was also a possibility, but the departure of Leonardo of the position of sporting director of the French club cooled the negotiations.

In a way, despite the season 2021/22 with few matches played by United, mostly due to injuries, Juventus closed an excellent deal, since for the second time they didn’t pay anything to have the athlete. In 2016you red devils paid 110 million euros (about R$386.1 million at the time) to get him out of juve.