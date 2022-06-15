Kristen Stewart punched Chris Hemsworth during filming

In an interview with GQ, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he was punched by Kristen Stewart backstage in Snow White and the Huntsman.
The punch happened while shooting a scene and Kristen Stewart obviously didn’t mean it.
However, Chris Hemsworth didn’t care too much. In fact, he believes the scene would have looked great if the punch had been kept.
“I was sad that she didn’t continue during the recording. She hit me and immediately said, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry!’”
“I replied, ‘That would have been perfect. It would have been our most authentic scene.’ I think she was more upset than I was.”
Chris Hemsworth is Marvel’s Thor
Currently, Chris Hemsworth is preparing for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), a sequel in which he returns as Thor.
This time, he will be joined by Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who becomes the Mighty Thor.
Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.
About the author
Victor Carvalho
A member of the Cinema Observatory since 2018, I enjoy writing about the things I watch as much as watching them. In my spare time, I also find time to read DC and Marvel, to be terrible at games and to suffer while rooting for Botafogo.