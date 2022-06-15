Kristen Stewart punched Chris Hemsworth during filming

In an interview with GQ, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he was punched by Kristen Stewart backstage in Snow White and the Huntsman.

The punch happened while shooting a scene and Kristen Stewart obviously didn’t mean it.

Continues after advertising

However, Chris Hemsworth didn’t care too much. In fact, he believes the scene would have looked great if the punch had been kept.

“I was sad that she didn’t continue during the recording. She hit me and immediately said, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry!’”

“I replied, ‘That would have been perfect. It would have been our most authentic scene.’ I think she was more upset than I was.”

Chris Hemsworth is Marvel’s Thor

Currently, Chris Hemsworth is preparing for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), a sequel in which he returns as Thor.

This time, he will be joined by Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who becomes the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.