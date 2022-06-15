Kristen Stewart sells Malibu beachfront home for $40 million

Per

The South Newsroom | June 8, 2022

California property has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, ocean view, terrace and jacuzzi Photo: reproduction (photo: reproduction)

Kristen Stewart finally sold her Malibu beachfront home for $8.3 million. The real estate negotiation takes place just over a year after she acquired the property in the Los Feliz region.

The 32-year-old actress had already tried to negotiate the property in mid-2020 for US$9.5 million (R$46.5 million), but could not find a buyer. The two-story property is located in Latigo Beach, Malibu, and is approximately 538 square meters. Internally, there are 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, overlooking the sea. There is also a guest house, a private terrace with Jacuzzi and a two-car garage.

Last year, in mid-February, Kristen bought a $6 million mansion in the exclusive Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The Mediterranean-style, four-bedroom, five-bathroom property was built in 1927 and, among other owners, was once owned by actor Anthony Edwards, of Doctor On Call.

