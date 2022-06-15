Learn how to avoid falling for WhatsApp scams

Lately, the blows of Whatsapp have grown exponentially, so many people have fallen for scams and now have to deal with huge financial losses. WhatsApp criminals often send links to “promotions”, “job vacancies”, “missing persons”, disclosing any kind of information in search of easy targets.

To avoid being one of these victims, know what the messages you should watch out for on WhatsApp. Read the full article and learn more!

home appliance promotions

Who can resist a good promotion, right? Just aware of this information, criminals have been creating false promotions, on unknown links, so that you, when trying to register, can provide precisely the data they need.

Therefore, if you receive some very cheap promotion, linked to a store website that you do not know, be suspicious and don’t click on the link: it’s a scam!

Jobs

Using another great need in Brazil, job vacancies, criminals began to launch excellent opportunities. “Work for 4 hours and receive a salary equivalent to 10 thousand reais”, says the text. However, these vacancies do not really exist. It’s just blows!

In view of this, stay tuned! Many numbers are sending messages like these, looking for easy victims. Always be on the lookout for any strange opportunities.

cash redemption

In this scam, criminals often use the name of Branco Central himself. Thus, strangers contact victims through WhatsApp and then by phone call to assist in alleged money rescues.

However, the Central Bank itself does not carry out any type of intermediation, especially in relation to this type of consultation, as it is one of the scams orchestrated by criminals, where they will have access to your account and cause future losses. Given this, try to always remain on the alert, and be suspicious of any connection of this kind.