learn how to charge your cell phone much faster

Has your cell phone been draining its battery from time to time? In order not to spend a long time with the device unused, it pays to check out some good tips on how to charge your cell phone faster anywhere.

Learn how to charge your cell phone quickly:

– Use the original smartphone charger

Use your device’s original factory charger. Avoid placing chargers in parallel so that the battery is properly preserved.

– Perform the initial calibration correctly

Although some people think this is a myth, the truth is that there are some procedures that need to be done. As soon as you have a new cell phone, the ideal thing is to charge the battery to 100% and let it fully discharge before charging again. After discharging, allow the cell phone to be off for 6 to 8 hours before plugging it into the wall socket. This works best if the OS is Android.

– Turn off the device

If you are not expecting an important call or contact, the ideal is to keep the device off before plugging it in. That way the phone will charge faster.

– Plug into 220V outlet

Always charge the cell phone directly from the outlet, preferably at 220V voltage. So the battery fills up faster.

After charging your phone, do this:

Now that you know how to charge your phone faster, learn some battery saving tips.

– Keep your operating system up to date

One mistake some people make is keeping iOS or Android out of date. Always let the operating system update itself to optimize the device usage experience.

– Activate dark mode of apps

The dark mode of applications allows more battery saving, as well as less harm to the user’s vision. You just need to go to “Settings” and tap on “Conversations”. Then go to the “Theme” section and check the “Dark” option. Confirm the action and that’s it, the job is done.

– Disable automatic downloads

Your cell phone is already programmed to download the update automatically. Even if the app is in the background, it can happen. In addition to overloading the internal memory, the battery ends up being used more often.

– Keeping an eye on the temperature

Do not leave your cell phone exposed to a temperature above 35°C or below 0°C. This can damage the device’s battery. Maintaining the proper temperature helps to save a lot of battery power.