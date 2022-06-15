Leaving Flamengo, Andreas Pereira enters the crosshairs of another Brazilian giant

Andreas Pereira’s spell at Flamengo is coming to an end. The player is on loan to the Rio de Janeiro club until the middle of the year and should not be permanently bought from Manchester United, thus returning to the English club.

Andreas Pereira arrived at the carioca club in the middle of 2021 and, after a great start, ended up dropping in performance, especially after the Libertadores final. This year, he’s been alternating between bad and good performances.

Andreas Pereira enters the sights of Palmeiras

So, at first, Andreas will return to Manchester United, but he may not remain in the team. This is because the player has been attracting interest from other teams, Palmeiras being one of them. At least, that’s what Rafael Reis, from UOL, says.

It is not news to anyone that Abel wants to have another midfielder. In this way, Andreas can gain strength. Another name that is also in Verdão’s sights, according to the same source, is Hernani, from Genoa.

But first of all, Andreas Pereira will be watched by Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s new manager. A new opportunity there is not ruled out.