Lenovo announces launch of premium Yoga 9i notebooks in Brazil; see prices

Equipped with Windows 11 and 12th generation Intel Core processors, the lineup comprises the Yoga 9i and the 14” Yoga Slim 9i, the flagship of the line, which is a carbon-neutral certified notebook.

At an event held within the Beyond Van Gogh exhibition, in São Paulo, Lenovo presented the launch of the new Yoga 9i line of premium notebooks in Brazil.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen different sectors of the industry changing and adapting to new ways of working remotely. After some time, companies are finding a way to balance traditional work with the Home Office started in the pandemic.

It is from this hybrid lifestyle that the Yoga 9i line is born. During the line’s launch event, Luiz Sakuma, Lenovo’s product director, spoke a little more about this idea.