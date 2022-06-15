Lenovo announces launch of premium Yoga 9i notebooks in Brazil; see prices

At an event held within the Beyond Van Gogh exhibition, in São Paulo, Lenovo presented the launch of the new Yoga 9i line of premium notebooks in Brazil.
Equipped with Windows 11 and 12th generation Intel Core processors, the lineup comprises the Yoga 9i and the 14” Yoga Slim 9i, the flagship of the line, which is a carbon-neutral certified notebook.
entries
13 June
economy and market
07 Jun
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen different sectors of the industry changing and adapting to new ways of working remotely. After some time, companies are finding a way to balance traditional work with the Home Office started in the pandemic.
It is from this hybrid lifestyle that the Yoga 9i line is born. During the line’s launch event, Luiz Sakuma, Lenovo’s product director, spoke a little more about this idea.
Hybrid living is the new norm that inspired the development of this new generation of Lenovo Yoga devices. Our aim is to empower more people to ‘be themselves’ – consuming, creating and collaborating on their own terms.
We’ve developed and designed the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more special user experience to help every person realize their ambitions, relax and do what they need to do their own way.
See more details and device prices below:
Yoga Slim 9i:
Specifications:
Performance
- Processors: Intel Core i7-1280P 1.8G/14C/24M or Intel Core i5-1240P 1.7G/12C/12M
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Memory: LPDDR5: 16G / 32G Dual Channel 5600MHz
- Storage: 4th Gen 2242 M.2 PCIE SDD: 512GB / 1TB
- GPU: Intel Iris Xe
- Display: 14″ 2.8K (2880×1800) PureSight OLED, 400 nits 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 90Hz, 16:10, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certified, Touch / 14″ 4K (3840×2400) PureSight OLED, 400 nits 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 16:10, Dolby Vision, TÜV Certified Low Blue Light, Touch
- Audio: 2x2W+2x3W Bowers & Wilkins Tuned Speaker System
- Camera: FHD MIPI 1080p Webcam, IR Camera, Dual Microphones, Electronic Shutter Camera
- Battery: 75Whr
design
- Hinge: 180º
- color: oatmeal
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 315 x 214.4 x 14.9mm thick
- Weight: From 1.37 kg
connectivity
- Ports: 3 x USB Type-C (full / Thunderbolt 4.0), 1 x Audio Connector
- Wireless: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 (Bluetooth version depends on OS)
The Yoga Slim 9i is priced from BRL 13,999.00 and will be available on end of july 2022.
Yoga 9i
Specifications:
Performance
- Processor: Intel Core i7-1260P
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- GPU: Intel Iris Xe
- Screen :14″ 2.8K WQHD+ (2880×1800), 90Hz, Dolby Vision, Glass, Multitouch
- Audio: 3W x2 + 2W x2 with Dolby Atmos certification
- Camera: FHD webcam with infrared and privacy shield
- Battery: 75Whr
design
- Hinge: 360º
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 318 x 230 x 15.25mm thick
- Weight: From 1.4 kg
connectivity
- Ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Headphone/Microphone combo jack (3.5mm)
- Wireless: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 (Bluetooth version depends on OS)
The Yoga 9i is priced from BRL 12,999.00 and will be available on end of june 2022.
pre-sales promotion
To celebrate the start of sales of the new Yoga line in Brazil, whoever acquires the Yoga 9i pre-order on Lenovo’s website + R$1 take the Tablet P11 Plus.
So, what do you think of the news?