Luís Castro asks fans to unite after invasion of Botafogo CT: “Violence can never be our partner” | botafogo

– Your sadness is my sadness. Your frustration is my frustration. Your disappointment is my disappointment. In me, all this generates more ambition and more determination. I wish that all Botafogo people are on our side, only then will it be possible to move forward. Violence can never be our partner. Violence can never go hand in hand with us. All together we can make a great Botafogo. Tomorrow we will have another great challenge and united we will be able to overcome it successfully – said Luís Castro.

– A deep reflection of Brazilian football on this type of event, which happened with other clubs, is in order. This cannot be trivial. We are aware of the club’s moment, we didn’t plan. Now the obligation is to look for a solution. All athletes are committed and trust the Botafogo project since its beginning, and that is three months ago, with John (Textor, businessman who bought SAF), with Castro and with the new board. We believe that we ourselves will get out of this. Botafogo is huge and the crowd will continue to support it – said André Mazzuco.

With four consecutive defeats, Botafogo is in the relegation zone of the Brasileirão. It is in 17th place, with 12 points.

