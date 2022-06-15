“Lunch with André Cury and Dudu”; Endrick pulls the line and the future of ‘world jewel’ draws the attention of Palmeiras

Verdão is getting used to revealing big names for world football. Recently, the Club was responsible for some talents being launched into the world of the ball

Palmeiras are getting used to revealing big names to the football world. Recently, the Club was responsible for launching talents such as Patrick de Paula, Danilo, Gabriel Menino, Gabriel Veron, among others, to world football. In previous years, for example, Gabriel Jesus was one of the most prominent.

Right now, the ball of the day in the Soccer Academy is Endrick. But the boy is not the only one who makes Alviverde excited. In addition to left-handedness, names like Luis Guilherme and Estevão, the “Messinho”, force the high dome of Palmeiras to be careful in the training process of these players.

In the case of the former Cruzeiro, globoesporte.com shows that a promising future is expected: “And what has already been done and continues to be done with Endrick, Luis Guilherme and Gabriel Veron, for example, is also applied to Estevão. The difference is that the youngest is evaluated as having a greater potential for technical evolution in relation to the other Palmeiras”, highlighted the publication.

Recently, Messinho participated in a lunch with important figures in football: “Estevão and his father participated in a lunch at one of the restaurants at Allianz Parque. Among those present, André Cury and Dudu, an idol forward for Verdão and who also works with the businessman”, added the GE. As he is still 15 years old, the young man’s contract with the SEP is for training only.

On another occasion, the player’s father, Ivo Gonçalves, opened up about his son’s development: “I know he’s still young, but with all this support, I’m sure his potential will be developed to the fullest so that he becomes a great player and an incredible human being,” he commented. It is worth noting that the “global jewel”, as seen in the runners of Verdão, already has a high level bond with Nike.