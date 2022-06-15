Marcelinho Huertas returns to the national team and competes in the World Cup Qualifiers | basketball

This Wednesday (15), coach Gustavo De Conti released the list of the Brazilian men’s basketball squad for the games against Uruguay, in Montevideo, and Colombia, in Barranquilla, on June 30 and July 3, by the last window of the first phase of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. The presentation of the calls will be on June 21, in São Paulo, with training at Clube Paulistano, and departure to the Uruguayan capital on June 27.

In addition to names that have already been called in the last windows, such as Georginho, Lucas Dias, Bruno Caboclo, Gabriel Jaú, Gui Deodato, Rafa Mineiro, Elinho and Lucas Mariano, coach Gustavo De Conti promoted the return of point guard Marcelinho Huertas, after a great season in Tenerife, and Rafa Luz, from Bilbao.

– These two away games are fundamental for our campaign in the Qualifiers. We are already qualified for the second phase. We respect Uruguay and Colombia, but we want to go home with two wins, as the campaign from this initial phase is carried to the second. Reaching 100% against the USA, Puerto Rico and Mexico is important considering the place in the Worlds. We will work to continue with this sequence of victories – said De Conti.

The full list of invitees

Eline (São Paulo)

Rafa Luz (Bilbao Basket-ESP)

Marcelo Huertas (Lenovo Tenerife-ESP)

George (Sesi Franca)

Gui Deodato (Minas Tennis Club)

Danilo Fuzaro (Paulistano)

Rafael Munford (Pinheiros)

Gabriel Jau (Bauru Basket)

Rafael Mineiro (Flamengo)

Lucas Dias (Sesi Franca)

Bruno Caboclo (Sao Paulo)

Renan Lenz (Minas Tennis Club)

Lucas Mariano (Sesi Franca)

Wesley Castro (Mogi das Cruzes)

There are 16 teams divided into four groups, playing home and away games within the groups, totaling six matches. The three best teams from each group advance to the second phase, when Groups E and F will be formed, with six teams in each.

Leader of Group B, Brazil reaches the last round of the qualifying window, as does Uruguay. Chile and Colombia fight for the last place. The grouping of the second phase of the Qualifiers is also already defined, with the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico guaranteed.

In this second moment, all the teams carry the results of the first phase, and they only play against the teams that they have not faced yet. Thus, we will have home and return games between Brazil x Mexico, United States and Puerto Rico. After the end of the duels, the top three and the best fourth place between Groups E and F qualify for the 2023 World Cup, adding seven places for the Americas in the competition.