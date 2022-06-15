Marcos Leonardo returns from the U-20 team with a goal and praises Santos’ commitment: “We fought a lot” | saints

The turning point was scored by Marcos Leonardo. The forward, who came on in the second half, received a pass from Ângelo and finished to score the sixth goal in the Brasileirão. After the match, shirt 9 praised the team’s commitment to pursue the result.

– Thank all the team that fought today. Hard game. We needed the victory and we fought hard. The group is to be congratulated on the victory. Every player wants to play and I am one of them. I always want to be playing, on the pitch, helping Santos. I’m happy, I was able to enter, give my best and be awarded the goal.

1 of 2 Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos’ goal against Juventude — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos’ goal against Juventude — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Marcos Leonardo returned to Santos after playing in the Espírito Santo International Tournament with the Brazilian under-20 team. That’s why he was preserved, only entering the second half. However, if it depended on the player, the will was to be able to enter the game at halftime.

– Professor (Fabián Bustos) told me to warm up for 15 minutes, to warm up well. And I said: “I’m ready, professor” (laughs). Congratulations to the entire team that fought hard throughout the game. It was merit. We deserve the victory.

With the result, Peixe occupies the sixth place, with 17 points, but can be overtaken by other rivals in the round. The team’s next commitment will be against Bragantino, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be played on Saturday, at 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro.

“Menino da Vila is another level”, praises Isabel | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!