Maycon injury extends drama and already threatens duel with Boca

The relationship between coach Vítor Pereira and unwanted problems has been a constant at Corinthians. Today (15), at 21:30 (Brasília time), Timão visits Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão, and the expectation was to have maximum strength on the field. However, once again, the coaching staff was surprised by injuries and unforeseen events that could disrupt the football department’s planning even for the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores.

At the last minute, Corinthians received the news that Maycon suffered a grade 3 injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh – a problem that should take him out of the field for three to four weeks, enough for him to be absent against Boca Juniors in both games. matches of the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

In addition to them, Alvinegro does not have Fagner, João Victor and Júnior Moraes, who remained in São Paulo for treatment at CT Joaquim Grava and would start at Arena da Baixada, if they were physically able.

The casualties have been a constant in the São Paulo club. Coach Vítor Pereira, who recently lost striker Jô after repeated cases of indiscipline, has not had time to work with everyone available and has lived on improvisation, both in training and in tactics. The understanding is that the context greatly hinders the collective development of Corinthians.

Although they are fighting point by point for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship and today, in Curitiba, there is the possibility of retaking the first place in case of victory, Alvinegro is focused on the decisions of the Copa do Brasil, against Santos (22/6 and 13 /7), and also with Boca Juniors, for the Copa Libertadores (28/6 and 5/7).

The coaching staff has difficulties to maintain a style of play and a tactical formation, since the absences have a great weight in CT Joaquim Grava, and there is no time available to prepare the team for the knockout challenges.

Today, against Hurricane, Corinthians tries one more victory in Serie A in its troubled process of collective construction.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETICO-PR x CORINTHIANS

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 12th Round

Day: June 15, 2022, Wednesday

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Time: 21:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández and Abner; Matheus Fernandes, Hugo Moura and Terans; Cuello (Canobbio); Pablo and Leo Cittadini. Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz, Giuliano (Cantillo or Roni) and Renato Augusto; Willian, Adson (Gustavo Mantuan) and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira