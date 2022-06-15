Mayor details proposal he will make to Ronaldo

Vittorio Mediolli, mayor of the city of Betim, located in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, detailed this morning (15), in a press conference, the model of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) that he intends to present to Ronaldo Nazário for the construction of a stadium for Cruzeiro in the municipality. The work would be carried out about 8 km from where Atlético-MG’s MRV Arena is located, which is scheduled to open next year.

Cruzeiro, according to the mayor, is already analyzing the proposal. However, regardless of the club’s acceptance, the development will be built. A meeting between Mediolli and Ronaldo is scheduled for the next few days, since the phenomenon will be in Brazil until the end of June. In contact with the celestial club, there was no return on the analysis of the proposal or the meeting with Mediolli.

“It was offered to Cruzeiro. There will be no investment on the part of the club, which will be able to explore commercial rights in the arena, more or less in proportion to Palmeiras in their stadium, with priority of use. If there is a conflict with another event, the company that will be created to manage the stadium will provide another venue for the game,” said Mediolli.

The project

According to Mediolli, the project is in progress and should be completed in 15 days. The arena is inspired by the Athletico-PR stadium, with a retractable roof, and capacity for 45,000 people for football games and more than 50,000 for musical events. According to the politician, an area of ​​100 thousand square meters is already reserved by the city hall for construction.

Also according to Mediolli, the project was offered to Cruzeiro without generating costs for the club, since there are already private partners interested in building the multipurpose arena. The chosen investor will have to invest approximately R$ 450 million in the work, while the city government will provide the land and in exchange will be entitled to 20% of the commercial rights of the arena. In case of acceptance, Cruzeiro will receive the approximate amount of R$ 150 million, according to the mayor.

“Cruzeiro will have an 80% share in the box office (net). The other 20% will go to costs. Cruzeiro will be able to sell its rights to its games, in terms of chair, box, and reach an income of R$ 150 million, or even more”, completed Mediolli.