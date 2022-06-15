Megawave Nearly Sweeps Pedestrians From Seaside Sidewalk

  • The bride and groom above were practically swept away by a huge wave during a photo shoot on a beach in Laguna Beach, California (USA)

  • The act, made by a witness, was obtained and shared by ABC7 channel.

  • While the bride and groom prepared for the clicks…

  • … a very strong wave broke over the rock

  • The couple ended up dragged into the sea

  • Luckily, the two managed to be rescued by lifeguards…

  • …and were taken back to shore

  • According to the report of the operation, neither the woman nor the man were seriously injured.

    A tourist on another rock also had the same fate as the bride and groom, after being hit by a gigantic wave. Check it out below!

  • A tourist was ‘swept’ off a cliff by massive waves recorded at Bonny Doon Beach, California

  • The dramatic moment experienced by the unidentified boy was posted on Santa Cruz County Facebook

  • According to the post, the National Weather Service reported that the region had waves up to 7 m high.

  • The text also warned the public to be careful with walks along the sea coast.

  • Something not taken into account by the unsuspecting tourist…

  • … which was swallowed up by the sea turmoil

  • ‘Never turn your back on the ocean’, advises the publication

  • Despite the scare, the New York Post newspaper claims that the boy managed to be rescued by the team of a state park that works on site.

    And the sea is no joke: recently, a child surfer was run over by a shark. Check it out below!

  • A child surfer was hit by a shark while learning to ride a wave with his dad

  • According to the Argentine newspaper Crónica, Shaun Moore took his family to spend a few days in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

  • And he took the opportunity to teach 7-year-old Chandler how to surf

  • According to Shaun, there were ‘perfect conditions’ for the practice and at no point did he feel that his son would be in danger.

  • The images were captured by a GoPro placed on the boy’s board.

  • At one point, Chandler is apparently startled by something.

  • And lose balance

  • He ends up jumping behind the plank. Luckily it was just a scare and no one was hurt.

