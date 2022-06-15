Megawave Nearly Sweeps Pedestrians From Seaside Sidewalk

The bride and groom above were practically swept away by a huge wave during a photo shoot on a beach in Laguna Beach, California (USA)
The act, made by a witness, was obtained and shared by ABC7 channel.
While the bride and groom prepared for the clicks…
… a very strong wave broke over the rock
The couple ended up dragged into the sea
Luckily, the two managed to be rescued by lifeguards…
…and were taken back to shore
According to the report of the operation, neither the woman nor the man were seriously injured.
A tourist on another rock also had the same fate as the bride and groom, after being hit by a gigantic wave. Check it out below!
A tourist was ‘swept’ off a cliff by massive waves recorded at Bonny Doon Beach, California
The dramatic moment experienced by the unidentified boy was posted on Santa Cruz County Facebook
According to the post, the National Weather Service reported that the region had waves up to 7 m high.
The text also warned the public to be careful with walks along the sea coast.
Something not taken into account by the unsuspecting tourist…
… which was swallowed up by the sea turmoil
‘Never turn your back on the ocean’, advises the publication
Despite the scare, the New York Post newspaper claims that the boy managed to be rescued by the team of a state park that works on site.
And the sea is no joke: recently, a child surfer was run over by a shark. Check it out below!
A child surfer was hit by a shark while learning to ride a wave with his dad
According to the Argentine newspaper Crónica, Shaun Moore took his family to spend a few days in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
And he took the opportunity to teach 7-year-old Chandler how to surf
According to Shaun, there were ‘perfect conditions’ for the practice and at no point did he feel that his son would be in danger.
The images were captured by a GoPro placed on the boy’s board.
At one point, Chandler is apparently startled by something.
And lose balance
He ends up jumping behind the plank. Luckily it was just a scare and no one was hurt.
