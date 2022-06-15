member of the Football Council delivers office and exposes differences

Politics is boiling in Gávea and Flamengo is experiencing a moment of turmoil. Rodolfo Landim’s management accumulates criticism from all sides and, no wonder, has been losing strength behind the scenes. Recently, Fabio Palmer handed over the position on the Football Council.

The member of ‘Conselhinho’ was part of the group Ideologia Rubro-Negra and the request to leave was communicated on social networks this morning (15). Fabio’s justification was that his actions were no longer helping the club.

Despite Fabio’s resignation from the position, the IRN group insisted on reinforcing support for the president and remained in the base allied to the management. The episode, however, highlights the differences in Gávea’s policy, especially when it comes to the football portfolio. Landim finds himself increasingly pressured and isolated in decision-making.

The IRN group communicates that our member, Fabio Palmer, yesterday handed over to President Rodolfo Landim the request to resign from the football council because he understood that his performance was no longer contributing to the Club. A decision that we fully support. (+) — IRN (@Id_redronegra) June 15, 2022

Yesterday (14), the FLAFUT Group announced the dismissal of some names, who have a position in the management of Rodolfo Landim. They are: Dekko Roisman (Football Council), Marcelo Chala (group representative), Carlos Henrique (President of the General Assembly) and Ricardo Campelo (VP of administration and social responsibility). Today (15), the group published on social media that it no longer supports the current management.