MercadoLibre and Mastercard team up to strengthen cryptocurrency security

Mastercard announced its partnership with Mercado Livre with the aim of strengthening the security and transparency of the cryptocurrency program

On June 8, Mastercard announced its partnership with Mercado Livre with the aim of strengthening the security and transparency of the marketplace’s cryptocurrency program, which began selling digital currencies through Mercado Pago at the end of 2021.

With the acquisition of the technology company CipherTrace in 2021 by Mastercard, the partnership will make it possible for MercadoLibre to monitor its cryptocurrency tool and also facilitate the identification and understanding of the risks in the sector.

In addition, it will also enable greater help to the platform to manage its regulatory obligations and compliance with digital assets, by crypto asset functions to assist in possible investigations.

“In line with our purpose of democratizing commerce and financial services, we want to break down more barriers, providing a simple and secure experience with crypto assets. The partnership with Mastercard allows us to support financial education, user engagement and drive a more transparent sector”, said Paula Arregui, Senior Vice President and COO of Mercado Pago.

Mastercard Acquisition of CypherTrace

The company specialized in intelligence in the cryptocurrency sector, CipherTrace, is responsible for providing solutions to large banks, exchanges and financial institutions around the world to improve the protection of this newly created market. Mastercard acquired the company in 2021, and took the opportunity to invest in protection operations in the new financial sphere.

In this way, the partnership with Mercado Livre boosts Mastercard and helps the financial organization to seek to have new platforms to carry out tests and support Central Bank Digital Currencies programs, which concern the expansion of the use of blockchain technology and NFTs. The deal will also support fiat currency-based stablecoins directly on its network.

“Brazil is one of the hottest cryptocurrency markets in Latin America, with high levels of adoption. By partnering with Mercado Livre, we are expanding our long-standing relationship of working together to solve the needs of our common customers, helping consumers to pay simply and securely using cryptocurrencies”, said the president of Mastercard Brasil, Stanislaus Bassols.

