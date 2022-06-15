Met Gala 2022: Check out this year’s event | EdiCase

Andreza Melo Met Gala 2022: Check out this year’s event



Ball brought together celebrities in New York





and had as its theme “In America: an anthology in fashion”



This Monday (05/02), the Met Gala took place in New York, which is the most awaited event in the world of fashion



among famous. This year’s gala was themed “In America: An Anthology in Fashion”, to honor the country’s fashion history. ‘It is a continuation of the previous year’s agenda: “In America: a lexicon of fashion”.

look inspiration



For the Met Gala 2022, the dress code

chosen was ” Gilded Glamor and White Tie”

(golden glamor and white tie). That is, in reference to the “golden age” of New York City, guests should explore the riches and elegance of 19th century clothes in their costumes. The gala is always successful on social media because of the celebrity looks ranging from the most glamorous to the strangest.

Celebrities at the Met Gala 2022



In addition to international celebrities, this year’s event was attended by

Brazilian singer Anitta



who wore a dress by the brand Moschino

. The artist had already participated in the ball in 2021.

Another great highlight of the night was actress Blake Lively, host of the event, who chose a long 2-in-1 dress. Inspired by the Statue of Liberty, the artist wanted to pay homage to one of the most famous sights in New York.

Also attending the event were Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Instagram President Adam Mosseri.

2022 hosts



Every year, some celebrities are invited to host the night. In 2022, the chosen ones were: the actors Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda and the

couple



also by actors, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

History

from the dance



The Met Gala is a charity event and began in 1948. It became the ball as we know it today in the 1990s, when Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue America, took over.

Each year, the theme of the ball is related to the exhibition of the Costume Institute

. The event aims to raise money for the fashion department of Metropolitan Museum

. Also, the Met Gala usually takes place on the first Monday in May.

