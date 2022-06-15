Met Gala 2022: Check out this year’s event | EdiCase

Admin 37 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Met Gala 2022: Check out this year's event
Andreza Melo

Met Gala 2022: Check out this year’s event


Ball brought together celebrities in New York


and had as its theme “In America: an anthology in fashion”

This Monday (05/02), the Met Gala took place in New York, which is the most awaited event in the world of fashion

among famous. This year’s gala was themed “In America: An Anthology in Fashion”, to honor the country’s fashion history. ‘It is a continuation of the previous year’s agenda: “In America: a lexicon of fashion”.

look inspiration

For the Met Gala 2022, the dress code
chosen was ” Gilded Glamor and White Tie”
(golden glamor and white tie). That is, in reference to the “golden age” of New York City, guests should explore the riches and elegance of 19th century clothes in their costumes. The gala is always successful on social media because of the celebrity looks ranging from the most glamorous to the strangest.

5 Movies Coming to the Theater in May

Celebrities at the Met Gala 2022

In addition to international celebrities, this year’s event was attended by
Brazilian singer Anitta

who wore a dress by the brand Moschino
. The artist had already participated in the ball in 2021.

Another great highlight of the night was actress Blake Lively, host of the event, who chose a long 2-in-1 dress. Inspired by the Statue of Liberty, the artist wanted to pay homage to one of the most famous sights in New York.

Also attending the event were Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Instagram President Adam Mosseri.

Curiosities: 5 cases of unusual thefts

2022 hosts

Every year, some celebrities are invited to host the night. In 2022, the chosen ones were: the actors Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda and the
couple

also by actors, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Eternals: a movie based on extraterrestrial theories

History
from the dance

The Met Gala is a charity event and began in 1948. It became the ball as we know it today in the 1990s, when Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue America, took over.

Each year, the theme of the ball is related to the exhibition of the Costume Institute
. The event aims to raise money for the fashion department of Metropolitan Museum
. Also, the Met Gala usually takes place on the first Monday in May.

Discover the history of Anitta’s career.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Zendaya criticizes Twitter crowd after pregnancy rumors

In recent days, videos suggesting that Zendaya was expecting a child with her boyfriend Tom …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved