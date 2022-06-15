Microsoft Releases Windows 10 June Update; see news

KB5014699 update is available for Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1 and Windows 10 21H2

Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2 users can now download the June 2022 Update made available by Microsoft this week as part of their monthly update cycle. The update KB5014699 brings fixes for security issues and also fixes several bugs.

On their support site, which can be accessed hereMicrosoft has confirmed that the KB5014699 update changes the Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2 builds to 19042.1766, 19043.1766 and 19044.1766, respectively. Regarding the bugs fixed, the company says that they are same fixed by optional update KB5014023 released earlier this month.

The list of bugs fixed by the KB5014699 update includes one that affects certain GPUs and causes applications and games that use the Direct3D 9 terminate unexpectedly, one that causes memory leaks on systems that are turned on 24/7, one that causes slow file copying, one that prevents recovery discs created with the Backup and Restore applet (Windows 7 ) in the classic control panel (image below) do not work correctly, one that prevents Microsoft Office applications like Excel and Outlook from starting, and one that causes the system to stop responding when the user logs out when the OneDrive is in use. The complete list of fixed bugs can be seen in this link.



The list of known issues only includes three items:

– PCs with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image may have the Preview version of Microsoft Edge removed by update KB5014699, but not automatically replaced by the new stable Microsoft Edge.

– After installing June 21, 2021 update KB5003690, some PCs cannot install new updates. The user will get the error message “PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING”.

– The Capture & Sketch application may fail to capture a screenshot or may crash during startup if the user uses the keyboard shortcut Winkey +Shift+S. This issue occurs after installing update KB5010342 released on February 8, 2022.

Users of Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H2 and 21H2 can now download the KB5014699 update through Windows Update. For those who prefer to manually download and install the update on one or more PCs, simply access the Microsoft Update Catalog from from this link.

