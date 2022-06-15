Mineirão and reinforcements: Ronaldo focuses on the day to day of Cruzeiro and has an eye on the window before the holidays | cruise

In addition to the commitment to the Government of Minas, Ronaldo should attend the training day at Cruzeiro, in Toca da Raposa. On Thursday, Raposa will face Ponte Preta, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, for Série B. Mineirão will be full of heavenly fans: more than 57,000 tickets have already been sold. Ronaldo will also be present at the stadium.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro’s new manager, Ronaldo follows the team’s debut in the Campeonato Mineiro — Photo: Fernando Moreno Cruzeiro’s new manager, Ronaldo follows the team’s debut in the Campeonato Mineiro – Photo: Fernando Moreno

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

One of the issues that Cruzeiro will intensify in the coming weeks is the search for reinforcements at the opening of the transfer window, on July 18 (closes on August 15). The Minas Gerais club will go after offensive pieces for the rest of Serie B and, if they pass Fluminense, also in the Copa do Brasil.

The attacking side was one of the sectors considered lacking in the squad, and Paulo Pezzolano still lost Jajá, with a knee injury. An attacking midfielder and a right-back are also among the positions sought. Cruzeiro, however, continues to look for opportunities in the market, due to tight accounts.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and sportv

Ronaldo has actively participated, along with other directors, in the search for names for Cruzeiro throughout the season. The performance and market analysis department was one of the most reinforced by the Phenomenon team in the football department.

After immersion in Belo Horizonte and Cruzeiro, Ronaldo will spend a vacation with his wife and children in Europe. The expected rest period is 30 to 45 days. Ibiza, Spain, has been the Phenomenon’s favorite summer destination.

The meeting with the state governor will only be Ronaldo’s first, aiming to improve the current situation with Mineirão. Currently, Minas Arena, the company that manages the stadium, has a contract with the state until 2037 – extendable until 2045.

Therefore, any change that pleases Cruzeiro and the Government of Minas Gerais would also depend on approval from Minas Arena. The breach of the current contract, per se, is not in question. The Government, which monthly transfers an amount of about R$ 10 million to Minas Arena, is looking for alternatives to reduce the costs of this situation.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Cruzeiro 🎧 ::