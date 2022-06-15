Mineirão, stadium in Betim and relationship with the Government of Minas; Ronaldo talks about meeting with Zema – Rádio Itatiaia

Majority partner of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo met with the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), this Wednesday afternoon (15), at the Minas Gerais Development Bank (BDMG) . The meeting was announced in advance by Itatiaia last Tuesday.

Despite denying that the relationship with Mineirão, which has generated repercussions since last Tuesday, was on the agenda of the meeting with Zema, the phenomenon commented on the matter.

“Mineirão was not the agenda of the meeting, but it ended up becoming. The conversation was very good, I can say that we have a lot to do ahead of us (…) It also became a topic and the conversation, for now I can say, was excellent” , commented.

In an interview after the meeting, the former striker also talked about the possible construction of a stadium in Betim, which could involve Cruzeiro, and also about his relationship with the Government of Minas Gerais. (check out the video below).

“I saw it on the internet, Gabriel had access to it yesterday. I arrived earlier today, I had many meetings during the day. It is very good to see Cruzeiro putting itself back in its proper place, bringing hope, credibility. Many groups looking at us as a strong potentiator in any sector in the state is very important, I am happy with that, for seeing Cruzeiro as an important brand that large companies want to associate with”, he concluded.

