More than 1200 smart cameras from the Video-Police Project start to operate in Salvador

Another 1,200 “smart cameras” start operating in Salvador this Tuesday (14), and 160 special smartphones intended for police use were delivered to operational units in Salvador and RMS, by Governor Rui Costa and Secretary of Public Security Ricardo Mandarino, in a symbolic act held at the Operations and Intelligence Center. In total, 1500 cameras are now working in the capital.

Smartphones replace traditional Hand Talks (HTs), as radio communication devices are also known. From now on, police officers will be able, through these new devices, to access, produce and share information in audio, video and photo format in real time, among other features.

In this first moment, the equipment will be destined to the operational units of Salvador. “Today is just the beginning of execution of the project, which will also take all this technology to other 77 cities in the interior of the state”, recalled the secretary of the SSP, Ricardo Mandarino.

Video-Police Project

The actions are part of the first stage of the expansion of the Video-Police project, which expands the technology park and represents the largest investment in the history of Public Security in Bahia in a single project.

“This is the largest, broadest and most advanced technological project in the area of ​​public security in the country. It’s the best in the world. We visited several countries until we arrived at this model, which will bring many results in the fight against violence in our state”, said Governor Rui Costa.

The expansion, which foresees the installation of more than four thousand smart cameras in Bahia, in addition to the expansion of points with facial recognition and vehicle license plates, now offers the modality of analysis of situations and behaviors carried out through software.

“This means that, in addition to pointing out similarities between the faces captured by the cameras and those of those wanted by the courts, and identifying vehicle license plates with restrictions, the technology will also be able to alert about situations and behaviors considered suspicious, by means of prior registration, or even searches according to the interest of the investigation much faster”, explains the superintendent of Technological and Organizational Management, Colonel Marcos Oliveira.

Among the features of situational analysis cameras are the identification of the amount of public in a closed event and perimeter crossing alerts, which warn if any previously registered location has been violated.

Expanding the coverage of the Facial and License Plate Recognition System, which has already helped to remove 256 criminals from the streets since the pilot was implemented in 2018, represents an investment of BRL 665 million, and provides for the service to be available in 77 other cities in the country. Bahia.

faster communication

In addition to increasing the spaces under intelligent video surveillance coverage, the Video-Police project also establishes advances in communication, with the availability of an exclusive lane dedicated to Public Safety, through LTE (Long Term Evolution) technology.

“In addition to faster communication between teams, all information circulates on a private network, exclusive to Public security, which guarantees permanent and quality connection, because it does not depend on other networks to function”, clarified the Telecommunications superintendent, Lieutenant Colonel Renato Lima.

This type of connection allows the navigation and transmission of audio, texts and videos, in real time, between the teams on the streets and the Communication Centers (Cicoms). Previously, this communication was audio restricted.

The old police hand talks (HTs or police radios) make room for new devices, which allow operational units a series of consultations, such as access to city monitoring cameras, production and exchange of images, information, videos, audios.

With the new terminals in hand, police officers will have access to facial recognition and license plate alerts in real time, promoting even more agility in capturing wanted persons and identifying vehicles with restrictions. Until today, alerts were communicated by Cicom via radio.

The new technology also allows the recording and transmission of images, audios and videos generated by the devices themselves. There will be similar terminals installed in vehicles in Salvador and the Metropolitan Region.