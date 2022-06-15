‘Mrs. Marvel’ | Second episode brings fun and teenage issues as it gets closer to comics

[ANTES DE COMEÇAR A MATÉRIA, FIQUE CIENTE QUE ELA ESTÁ RECHEADA DE SPOILERS]

If you haven’t watched the first two episodes of Ms. Marvelavoid this article as it contains spoilers.



Keeping the same ‘teen’ series theme, the second episode of Ms. Marvel arrived to make the most grumpy fans hopeful about the fidelity to the source material, but without losing the identity of a TV series. He is fun, continues to develop his charismatic characters and brings Iman Vellani more and more comfortable as Kamala Khan.

The episode opens with a more confident Kamala, more like a teen series from the past decade. In that sequence, in which she still daydreams about what she’s capable of now, the girl talks to her best friend about powers. In one of these conversations, she plays with the Ant Man and the eternal joke that the actor who plays him, Paul Rudddoes not age.

Enjoy watching:

Well, the episode progresses and we see the duo testing Kamala’s powers, in the best style Shazam! (2019), only with a little more sense. The further she advances, the more they discover about her new powers. At one point, Bruno does a heat reading on his friend and comes to the conclusion that the powers don’t come exactly from the bracelet, but that the jewel sort of channels the energy that comes from within Kamala herself. This seems to refer to the comics, in which the Ms. Marvel is of Inhuman origin. In fact, it is quite possible that they end up exploring this origin further, perhaps with one adaptation or another.

While testing her powers, Kamala ends up falling, but before she is held by Bruno, who refuses to let go of his friend. Seeing how tall she was, Kamala looks at him and says he has to let her go. He lets go and the girl falls about 20 cm. It is funny. However, the scene is practically a recreation of the death of the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Then comes the crush plot, which will still bring many twists to the episode. As she talks to the crush about movies and other Bollywood productions, they quote the family kingowho is actually a “Kingo” only, the most charismatic member of the eternal (2021).

Back at school, Kamala starts having problems with her powers. That’s because they manifest without her being able to control them. This discomfort with her own appearance was a huge concern for fans when they announced the character’s change of powers, but it turned out that Marvel found an interesting way to get around it.

Finally, when Ms. Marvel reveals itself and saves the clumsy little boy, she ends up being intercepted by the team at Damage Control. They use the Stark drones they seized from Peter parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021). Namely, Marvel organizations are using superhero gear for special operations. It’s a topic that can still yield.

The episode ends with a revelation that will bring up another revelation about Kamala’s past and the mysterious bracelet. Looking forward to the next episode?

The new episodes of Ms. Marvel debut every Wednesday at Disney+.

Don’t forget to watch: