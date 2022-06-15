MSI launches all-black GeForce RTX 3090 Ti BLACK TRIO for less than $1,900

With a clean and “stealth” design, the card comes with a price just below Nvidia’s suggested price

MSI has quietly released a stealthier version of its custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card known as the ‘Black Trio’. All-black graphics cards with a “cleaner” design are becoming more common in the RGB-heavy market.

AMD recently released its Radeon RX 6000 lineup update, which features an all-black reference design and there have also been new versions of these designs offered by partners. Now, MSI has introduced a new design for its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, known as the Black Trio.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio features the same Tri-Frozr cooler used in the Gaming Trio series, but in a black theme. The silver covers are replaced with a matte black texture, and the Mystic Light RGBs have also been removed, which gives it a cleaner look and makes it look a lot like the MSI Unify series lineup.

The card also comes with a matte black PCB, while the card maintains its three-slot, three-fan cooling configuration. Underneath the board is a huge heatsink that includes several heatpipes that lead to large blocks of aluminum fins.

TRI FROZR 2 Cooling System

Fans TORX Fan 4.0: Fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure.

Core Pipe: Precisely crafted heatpipes ensure maximum contact with the GPU and spread heat along the entire length of the heatsink.

Airflow control: airflow control guides air exactly where it needs to be for maximum cooling.

MSI Center Software

Exclusive MSI Center software lets you monitor, tune and overclock MSI products in real time.

In terms of specs, the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Black Trio will keep the same GA102 GPU configuration of 10752 CUDA cores clocked up to 1860 MHz, 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps on a 384-bit bus for over 1 of TB/s of bandwidth, a 450W TGP and a single 16-pin power connector to power it all. Video outputs are 3x DP 1.4a and an HDMI 2.1.

The price of the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio card is US$ 1,910 (R$ 9769.65 in direct version), slightly below the suggested price of US$ 1,999, MSI did not disclose information about availability and prices in Brazil.

