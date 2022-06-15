NASA continues to try to complete the opening of the Lucy spacecraft’s solar panels

NASA engineers are still trying to complete the opening of one of the solar panels on the Lucy spacecraft, which will visit a series of asteroids orbiting Jupiter. In a note published on June 8, the mission team provided an update on the status of the probe. And although the result is not yet what was expected, there is reason for optimism.

Launched in October last year, the Lucy spacecraft powered its two large circular solar panels, designed to fan out and remain locked in their final position. However, while the -Y panel extended perfectly, the +Y extended only 347° when it should have opened 360°.

The Lucy spacecraft has two large circular solar arrays (Image: Reproduction/Lockheed Martin)

On May 9, the mission team performed the first attempt at opening the solar panel. Engineers commanded the rig to drive its panel-deploying motor using both the motor’s primary and reserve windings simultaneously to generate strong traction.

The activity worked as expected and further pulled the cord responsible for opening the solar panel. The team continued operating the engine for a series of intervals to prevent overheating. After analyzing the data, it was observed that the implantation occurred according to the tests carried out on Earth.

Still, the data revealed there was more cord to retract, so the team sent out the same commands on May 12. Continuing the work of opening the solar panel, the activity was carried out again on May 26, following the same scheme as the two previous attempts.

Once again, the data shows that the panel kept opening, so the sequence of commands was repeated on June 2nd. “Although the die has not yet locked, the data indicate that it continued to be stretched and stiffened during the attempt,” the team added.

Orbital path that the Lucy spacecraft will travel throughout its mission (Image: Reproduction/Southwest Research Institute)

There are other attempts to complete the deployment, but there is no guarantee that the solar panel will lock in the final position. In any case, the opening has put the matrix under greater tension, helping to stabilize the panel. “Even if the array doesn’t lock, the added stiffness may be enough to fly the mission as planned.”

The Lucy mission is the first to be launched to explore Jupiter’s so-called Trojan asteroids — “leftovers” of the early Solar System that may contain information about the beginnings of our planetary system. On June 7, the spacecraft performed a trajectory correction maneuver.

This was the first of a series of maneuvers that Lucy will make to perform its first gravitational assist with Earth, scheduled to take place on October 16th.

Source: NASA